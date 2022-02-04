Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 3,742 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80.

ACN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.41. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

