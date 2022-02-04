Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $680,545.28 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.50. 2,142,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

