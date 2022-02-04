Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend payment by 38.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Activision Blizzard has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

