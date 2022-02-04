Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
ATVI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 355,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,479. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.91%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
