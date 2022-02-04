Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

ATVI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 355,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,479. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

