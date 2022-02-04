ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) vs. BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Head-To-Head Survey

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -20.64% -15.77% -7.77% BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03%

41.2% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 8.65 -$41.02 million N/A N/A BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.66 -$1.89 million ($0.12) -12.75

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 183.25%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than BSQUARE.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

