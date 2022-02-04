Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adagene has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.39.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Adagene has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adagene by 280.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adagene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

