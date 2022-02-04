Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.