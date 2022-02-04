adbank Hits One Day Volume of $49,801.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. adbank has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $49,801.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

