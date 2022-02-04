Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.47) target price on Adler Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ETR:ADJ opened at €9.82 ($11.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.91. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of €8.58 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.74 ($31.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

