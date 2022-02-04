Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

