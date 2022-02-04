Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

