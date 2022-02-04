Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after buying an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

