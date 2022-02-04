Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 539 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $23.82 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.