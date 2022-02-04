Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

MYOV opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

