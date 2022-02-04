Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 81.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,344 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CANO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,118,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Cano Health stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

