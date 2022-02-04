Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,064 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SeaSpine by 289.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

