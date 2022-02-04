Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Down to $280.88

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $280.88, but opened at $273.55. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $265.42, with a volume of 10,521 shares.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average is $285.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

