Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.37. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

