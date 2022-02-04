Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 887 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.

Alarm.com stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

