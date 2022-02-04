Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. 41,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,867. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

