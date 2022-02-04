Alchemix (ALCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.49 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Alchemix has a market cap of $196.94 million and $8.49 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $178.61 or 0.00430757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00111676 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,298,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,658 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

