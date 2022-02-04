Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 35,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,855. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

