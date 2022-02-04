Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegro MicroSystems in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $60,397,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after acquiring an additional 514,235 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $397,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

