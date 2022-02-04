Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

