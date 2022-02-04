Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 4,786 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

