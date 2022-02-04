Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

