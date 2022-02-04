Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.66 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

