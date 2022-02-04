Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $285,000 Investment in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

