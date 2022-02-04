Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88.

