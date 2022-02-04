Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE:TPC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.