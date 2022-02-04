Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 24,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 65,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$34.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.