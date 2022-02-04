Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.52

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

