Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.40

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and traded as high as $70.32. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 68,438 shares changing hands.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

