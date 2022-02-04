Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.24.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,364.84.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
