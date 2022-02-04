Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,364.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $2.23. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

