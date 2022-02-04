Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $555.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.60 million to $563.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.34. 6,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $314.84.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

