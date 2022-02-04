American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $153,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

