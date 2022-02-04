American States Water Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of AWR opened at $89.69 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

