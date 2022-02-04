Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 10,112 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

XYLD stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

