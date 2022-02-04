Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $722,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.