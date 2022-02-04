Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Amgen by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.52. 100,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

