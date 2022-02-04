Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.41. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 353,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,454. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

