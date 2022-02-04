Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $557.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.50 million and the lowest is $529.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,417,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,331. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $139.30.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.