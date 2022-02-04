Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $557.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.50 million and the lowest is $529.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,417,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,331. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.