Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.