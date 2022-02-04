Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 17,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,970. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 181,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

