Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 404,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,186. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

