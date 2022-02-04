Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $65.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.58 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,789,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 686.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska has a 12 month low of $125.16 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

