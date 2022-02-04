Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $42.43

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

