Analysts Set Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) PT at $10.17

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Daseke has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

