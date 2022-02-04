Analysts Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

SYF opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

