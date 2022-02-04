Analysts Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $153.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

